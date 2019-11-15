COAS visits FC Headquarters North

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Headquarter Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid floral wreath

on Shahuada Monument.

He visited Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery which had been opened for public.

Talking to the officers and men of Frontier Corps, the COAS lauded their contributions to bring stability in the province including erstwhile FATA.

The COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families who rendered great sacrifices for the sake of motherland.

The COAS said that it is because of efforts of the security forces that now socio-economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability.

Commander Peshawar Corps accompanied COAS during the visit.