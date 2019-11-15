57 Countries sue Myanmar over genociding its minorities

57 countries of Islamic Cooperation have sued Myanmar in the UN’s International Court of Justice for continually killing the Rhongya’s minority.

The petition against the continuing genocide was filed by The Republic of The Gambia, a small west African country on behalf of OIC, on 11 November 2019. It requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to investigate Myanmar’s government which has violated the Geneva Convention that prohibits genocide.

The mass killing began by Myanmar in October 2016 against the Rohingya’s Muslim, an ethnic minority in Rakhine State. The practices against the minority are characterized as inhumane merciless killings, sexual assault, subjective detainment, torment, beatings, and forced displacement. .

Still, the massacre on Muslims of Rohingya by Myanmar’s government continues.

Subsequently, UN Human Rights Council-mandated Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar (FFM) which submitted a report in Human Right Council on September 19, that concluded, “the State of Myanmar breached its obligation not to commit genocide…… the Myanmar government continues to harbor genocidal intent.”

While this new ICJ claim would declare Myanmar as a state responsible for the supposed destruction of Rohingya.

A total number of more than 700,000 Rohingya, a Muslim-majority ethnic minority, have fled Myanmar and the majority of them are taking refuge in Bangladesh since Myanmar’s military is pursuing a campaign to push them out.