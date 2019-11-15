Hazara Motorway final inauguration date revealed, PM Khan to inaugurate

The inauguration of the Hazara Motorway section from Shah Maqsood to Mansehra would now be held on November 18 by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information Technology MNA Ali Khan and Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul Islam confirmed the change of date and said due to engagements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and poor weather conditions in the area.

Hazara Motorway section from Burhan to Shah Maqsood is already completed and was inaugurated on December 27, 2017.