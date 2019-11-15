COAS lauds performance of Armored Corps

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Armored Corps Centre Nowshera, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Army chief visited Armored Corps Centre Nowshera and installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar as colonel commandant Armored Corps.

“Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar (retd), a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds attended the event,” the ISPR said.

COAS appreciated the performance of Armored Corps both in conventional and non-conventional combat, according to ISPR.

It added that the COAS, upon arrival, had laid a floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument.