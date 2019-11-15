PSL 5 player’s salaries revealed

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5 is coming closer and new updates regarding this season are being released. The PSL management has finally revealed the salaries for the players according to categories.

As announced by PCB, the players will be paid in Rupees. The salary cap will determine how much players will earn. The following are the categories ranked highest to lowest.

Platinum Category

Base Price: Rs. 23 million ($147,000)

Maximum Price: Rs. 34 million ($218,000)

Each team can pick 3 players from this category with no more than two local or foreigners.

Diamond Category

Base Price: Rs. 11.5 million ($73,000)

Maximum Price: Rs. 16 million ($103,000)

Teams can choose 3 players from this category as well

Gold Category

Base Price: Rs. 6.9 million ($44,000)

Maximum Price: Rs. 8.9 million ($58,000)

Total of 3 players can be chosen from this category by each franchise

Silver Category

Base Price: Rs. 2.4 million ($15,000)

Maximum Price: Rs. 5.4 million ($35,000)

Franchises can choose 5 players from this category

Emerging Category

Base Price: Rs. 1 million ($6,500)

Maximum Price: Rs. 1.5 million ($9,500)

Each franchise can sign up to 2 emerging players

The salary caps for PSL 2020 have been reduced for some categories but the board is yet to elucidate the reason.