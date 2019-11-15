DG rangers assured traders for resolving issue of street crimes

Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari met traders during the SITE Association of Industry visit.

DG Rangers hailed the business community’s contribution to restoring the city’s policing situation, he also assured the traders for resolving long-standing issue of street crimes in the city. He said “Traders have played a vital role in restoring peace in the city.”

Earlier on November 13, Pakistan Rangers claim to have arrested at least 20 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi. law enforcement agencies carried out multiple raids at Al Falah, Paposh Nagar, Sachal, Saudabad and other areas of Karachi and arrested the suspects involved in street crimes, drug dealing, robberies, and other crimes