Beti- A Beacon of Hope

Every other day we come across incidents in the news and social media of women and young girls being discriminated or subjected to physical, emotional, sexual and psychological abuse and/or violence. The sad part is that the suffering of women begins from their birth and continues until their death.

No matter what social class, nationality, age or religion she belongs to, every woman has a story of sorrow and discrimination to tell that reshaped her life and personality. Ramma Shahid Cheema is one of those several inspiring women who learned from her hardships and turned them into her strengths. Facing infertility for nine whole years, Ramma learned some life-changing lessons during that traumatizing time.

It all began with her endometriosis diagnosis. Hearing that she wouldn’t be able to give birth collapsed her world. Despite the constant support and compassion from her husband and family, her helplessness and distraught continued to overcome her. What amazed her during those nine years was the people’s use of gender selection. A facility being used by people from all social classes, every couple she came across at the clinics would be asking doctors for the superior gender, a son.

In 2017, it was recorded by the Pakistan Bureau Statistics that our country has 105 men per 100 women. Ever wonder why? The declining trends in the population of women in Pakistan indicate an epidemic that some acknowledge, while most ignore. Similarly, the prestigious Edhi Foundation recovered dead bodies of newborn babies from dumpsters in Karachi in 2017, of which 99 percent were female.

Coupled with these harrowing incidents and all those years of treatment and visits to fertility doctors made her realize the discrimination women face, even before they are conceived. This discrimination begins with procedures like female feticide and sex-selective abortions and ends with female infanticide. As shown by data, 219 babies were aborted from 2000 to 2014 in Pakistan, just because they were girls.

Hence, she founded Beti, an empowering media and advocacy campaign that focuses on highlighting the plight of women, standing against misogyny and identifying the behavioral factors that lead to the mistreatment of young girls and women. Through this media and advocacy campaign Beti, she aims to be the driving force that breaks all stereotypes and uplifts the status of women.