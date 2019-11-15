PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif refused to give any sort of surety bond to the government for making Nawaz’ traveling’ a yes from government’.Talking to a press conference an hour before in Lahore, Shahbaz criticized the government for asking surety bond from him,

“There is no example of dirty politics in the country’s history over the health of anyone.” He announced, after submitting a surety bond in Islamabad and Lahore high court, there is no reason to submit any such for the third time.

“And today when two high courts have granted him bail and said that he can avail treatment in Pakistan or abroad, the government is doing politics on the issue.”

On Tuesday, the government had declared that Nawaz will be given “one-time” authorization to travel abroad for his restorative treatment for about a month. It said the consent would be dependent upon the Sharif family presenting a repayment bond “to the tune of Rs7-7.5 billion”.

As Nawaz Sharif didn’t hold any property on his name in Pakistan, so either Shahbaz or Maryam Nawaz would ensure their property as a surety bond: however both are not prepared for any such stand.

Notably, PML-N approached the Lahore court and have requested that the court must settle the issue immediately because of the sensitivity of the case.

On the other hand, Fawad Chaudhry dismissed the charge of PML-N and stated, “PML-N leaders are the individuals whom Nawaz Sharif isn’t protected, and the disposition of his (Nawaz) family towards him is amazing”