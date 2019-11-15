Pakistanis want Nawaz to go abroad: Gallup

Gallup Pakistan conducted a survey from 1100 individuals all over Pakistan, on which 53% of individuals indicated readiness towards Nawaz going abroad. However, 43% repelled it and 4% didn’t answer.

Gallup Pakistan asked people whether Nawaz Sharif should be given a chance to go abroad or not? Notably, the majority of people agreed that the government should allow him to go for his treatment.



Gallup Pakistan is a research center based in Islamabad; affiliated with Gallup International.

To be noted, Nawaz would be allowed to go abroad for four weeks only; if Maryam Nawaz or anyone from Sharif’s family would give a surety bond of Rs7 billion. As per the sources, Nawaz does not possess any property on his name in Pakistan.

However, on Thursday (yesterday) PML-N leaders went to Lahore High court and submitted a petition against the government demands.

Shabaz, in a question and answer session, said the government is playing a “perilous” game with Nawaz’s health. Separately while answering a question, Fawad Chaudhry made claim on PML-N leaders and stated that they are the potential threat to Nawaz Sharif and he should avoid him.