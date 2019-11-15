Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, November 15, 2019


Pakistanis want Nawaz to go abroad: Gallup

Mubashir Ali Sangal

Gallup Pakistan conducted a survey from 1100 individuals all over Pakistan, on which 53% of individuals indicated readiness towards Nawaz going abroad. However, 43% repelled it and 4% didn’t answer.

Gallup Pakistan asked people whether Nawaz Sharif should be given a chance to go abroad or not? Notably, the majority of people agreed that the government should allow him to go for his treatment.

Image result for nawaz sharif going abroad
Gallup Pakistan is a research center based in Islamabad; affiliated with Gallup International.

To be noted, Nawaz would be allowed to go abroad for four weeks only; if Maryam Nawaz or anyone from Sharif’s family would give a surety bond of Rs7 billion. As per the sources, Nawaz does not possess any property on his name in Pakistan.

However, on Thursday (yesterday) PML-N leaders went to Lahore High court and submitted a petition against the government demands.

Shabaz, in a question and answer session, said the government is playing a “perilous” game with Nawaz’s health. Separately while answering a question, Fawad Chaudhry made claim on PML-N leaders and stated that they are the potential threat to Nawaz Sharif and he should avoid him.

Submit a Comment