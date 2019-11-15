PML-N is itself holding Nawaz captive: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the PML-N leadership had itself held former prime minister Nawaz Sharif captive.

“Ransom is demanded by kidnappers, not facilitators,” Firdous said in an indirect reference to the Shehbaz Sharif’s statement likening the government’s decision to demand indemnity bonds for allowing Nawaz to travel abroad to asking for ransom. She said by shifting Nawaz to Jati Umra, the PML-N leadership has held him captive.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan has preferred humanity on politics in facilitating Nawaz Sharif for treatment abroad. “Nawaz Sharif has been convicted by courts of law but keeping in view his deteriorating health, the government came out with legal solution for facilitating him to get the treatment abroad,” she said while talking to media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court in a contempt of court case. She deplored the opposition bid to exploit the condition of indemnity bond for political purposes and said the government treated the issue as a humanitarian matter as it is related to serious medical condition of Nawaz Sharif. “No matter if he is arch rival of Imran Khan, the prime minister made humanity to prevail and directed his party not to politicize his ailment,” she said.

Dr Firdous said the opposition should not exploit the situation for political gains and instead of criticising the present government, the PML-N should look back to their statements when Pervez Musharraf was seeking the same permission for treatment abroad. “How come the people opposing the request of Pervez Musharraf for treatment abroad are now criticizing the PTI government despite that it has allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave country,” she said. However, she explained that a convicted persons when allowed for treatment abroad must submit some security that he will come back to face the law after he recovers. “Musharraf was neither convicted nor served imprisonment order even then his plea was opposed but in Nawaz Sharif’s case who is convicted and imprisoned, the PML-N leaders are blaming the government for seeking indemnity bond,” she added.

The special assistant said despite legal compulsions, the government has come out with an out-of-box solution to facilitate Nawaz Sharif. “We have not compelled them for depositing any money or property with the government as guarantee but simply sought an assurance in terms of indemnity bond. Let them not spoil this gesture for playing politics rather they should fulfil the legal requirement and take Nawaz Sharif abroad for treatment as early as possible,” she said.

Dr Firdous said the government is not seeking anything for itself. “Rather it is a legal requirement and our overtures must not be ridiculed or mocked. This attitude is very regrettable. We can continue to politicking on other issues but should avoid politicizing Nawaz Sharif’s health,” she said. “Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred us from issuing statements on Nawaz’s health, the PML-N spokespersons are hurling allegations on the government,” she said. “In this scenario, we expect from Shahbaz Sharif that sanity will prevail and he will understand legal compulsions and come out with a solution paving way for Nawaz’s treatment abroad,” she added.

On the issue of Azadi March by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the special assistant said he has migrated from Islamabad to his ancestral abode and “we hope better decisions from him in supplementing the government’s efforts for economic stability and national cohesion in the country.” “He could score only 13 against Imran Khan’ century (126 days sit-in) and should understand that if he desires betterment of people, he should use the most esteemed forum of parliament for legislation on public issues,” she said.

Dr Firdous said people are well aware of the government’s efforts for economic stability and mitigating masses’ suffering and they will not become part of any efforts for sabotaging the government’s overtures. “If Maulana seriously feels masses problems, he should utilize his 15 members in parliament for productive legislation and cooperate with the government in implementing reforms agenda,” she said.

To a question, she said the government has shown utmost flexibility in facilitating Nawaz Sharif as sub-committee of the cabinet deliberated on the issue for hours to seek a way-out that could make Nawaz fly abroad for treatment.

To another question regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s call for lockdown, she said freedom of expression is right of everybody and so is the right to mobility and live freely. “Wherever Maulana or his followers will challenge the law, the law will take its course,” she remarked.