Govt should allow Nawaz to travel abroad: Sanjrani

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday ruled that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari should be given all available medical facilities.

He gave the ruling during session of the Senate after opposition senators, including Javed Abbasi and Sherry Rehman, raised the issue of health of their party leaders. Sanjrani urged the federal government to immediately send Nawaz Sharif abroad and ensure provision of maximum facilities to him for his medical treatment.

The matter related to Nawaz Sharif’s health reached the Upper House as Senator Javed Abbasi from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) raised objections against the federal authorities for delaying the permission to the former prime minister to travel abroad after removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL).

Senator Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif’s health condition is critical which was also confirmed by the government’s medical board and he has also been granted bail by the courts. He demanded unconditional removal of Sharif’s name from the no-fly list, adding that the federal government is illegally demanding the submission of surety bonds. To this, Sanjrani called for not doing politics over the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.