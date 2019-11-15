DSP shot dead in Peshawar

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was shot dead early on Thursday by unidentified men in Chamkani area of Peshawar.

The assailants opened fire on a moving vehicle near Shahpur check-post, resulting in martyrdom of DSP Ghani ur Rehman Khan. His gunman Rashid and driver Nasir as well as two passers-by were wounded, police said. The injured have been shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment. SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi has confirmed that the DSP embraced martyrdom in the incident. Large contingent of police surrounded the area as rescuers shifted the body of the officer to the hospital. Initial inquiry of the case revealed that Ghani was involved in a property dispute with some of his family members. Police said the conflict had resulted in deaths in firing incidents in the past as well.

Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan told a private TV channel said that police is investigating if Ghani’s killing was a result of the property dispute or if he was targeted. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the heinous murder. He offered his condolences on the loss to the bereaved family along with directing the best healthcare facilities for those injured. He also directed the police inspector general to complete the investigations as soon as possible and submit a report to him. Separately, the CTD on Thursday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists of a banned organisation from Bahawalnagar area of Punjab. According to a CTD spokesperson, the security personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid and took the high-profile suspects into custody. The suspected terrorists have been identified as Saeed Akbar and Haseeb Javed. The CTD has seized explosive material, arms, ammunition and a heavy amount of cash from the suspects.