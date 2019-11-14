Batfleck Be Damned, Jennifer Lopez Is Down To Play Batman

Even Bruce Wayne no doubt wishes he had the work ethic, skill set, aptitude for time management and bank account of Jennifer Lopez. And given that the multi-hyphenate entertainer has already conquered the worlds of singing, dancing, acting and most recently pole-dancing, she’s now considering getting in on the superhero game.

The “Hustlers” star recently sat down with the future Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, for a Variety “Actors On Actors” interview this week, and even he agreed that Lopez would make an “awesome” defender of Gotham. “You’re going to be Batman,” Lopez told Pattinson in a lively conversation about their wildly different careers. “I think you’ll be a great Batman… an awesome Batman.” “You too,” the “Twilight” alum responded. “You would be, as well.”

“I could be Batman too,” Lopez agreed, already nailing the requisite hand on the hip pose. “Why not?”

She added, “There’s a drive to Batman of why he does what he does that I think as an actor would be fun to explore.”

And to all that we say, DC Universe cut a check and light up the bat signal because we need to make this happen.

Alas, “The Batman” starring Pattinson is already in development, with Zoe Kravitz coming aboard as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and possibly Colin Farrell as The Penguin, so Lopez will have to put her dreams on ice for the time being.

But if the Ben in Bennifer 1.0 got his shot at playing the role ? how quickly we all forgot Batfleck happened ? the least we could do is offer up the same opportunity to Lopez.

In the meantime, Lopez will have her hands full with perhaps an even more perilous mission: performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The “Dance Again” singer is set to dazzle at the big game alongside Shakira, and revealed she hopes the moment will “bring everybody together” watching at home.

“We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” the site of the game, Lopez told Pattinson. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” she said. “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”