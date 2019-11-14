Rs500 million recovered from Ishaq Dar’s bank accounts: NAB

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau claimed that it has recovered Rs500 million from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, stated an official press statement on Thursday.

The anti-graft watchdog also initiated a money laundering investigation against the former minister, who is absconding.

According to an official, the amount has been recovered from three different accounts of Mr Dar. “On Tuesday the amount (Rs500m) was deposited into the exchequer,” the official to private source.

Mr Dar was declared an absconder by the Supreme Court in 2017 when he failed to appear before it as he was in London, reportedly undergoing medical treatment. Since then he has remained in London.