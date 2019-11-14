Smog: Schools in Lahore, Faislabad and Gujranwala to remain closed for two days

LAHORE: All private and government schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala will remain closed tomorrow on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th, due to poor air quality.

According to a notification issued by the school education department of the provincial government, all private and government schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala will remain closed tomorrow on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th, due to poor air quality.

A thick blanket of toxic black smog engulfed the entire metropolitan of Lahore around 10AM Wednesday morning, forcing many residents to either literally gasp for breath or complain about sore throats and watery eyes.

Smog, together with a gusty storm, had made driving any kind of vehicle virtually impossible. While it was a Herculean task for the drivers to look forward through the windscreens of their vehicles, their wipers lacked the capacity to clear smog.

We will protect our children at all cost, the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps, Murad Rass said.

All Public & Private Schools in Lahore, Faisalabad & Gujranwala will be closed tomorrow Friday November 15th & Saturday November 16th, 2019 due to poor Air Quality. We will protect our Children at all costs. Punjab Government is taking all necessary steps to improve air quality. pic.twitter.com/gz57ZlS6mg — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) November 14, 2019

In a tweet Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education, Murad Rass said, No outdoor activities in all Public & Private Schools of Punjab till December 20th, 2019 due to the Air Quality. Secondly, all children to wear air filter masks during School hours. Lastly, an awareness session on the environment to be held in all schools. Notification Attached.