Russia, Pakistan expresses grave concern on the threat posed by Daesh

ISLAMABAD: The 8th Meeting of Russia-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism held in Moscow on November 12th, during the meeting, both sides discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to counter-terrorism and reviewed global and regional terrorism threats.

Pakistan and Russia have expressed grave concern on the threat posed by Da’esh, especially the danger of returning Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs) from the conflict zones in the Middle East, Eurasia Diary reports citing Dispatch News Desk News Agency (DND).

Ahmad Farooq, Director General Counter-Terrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Pakistan delegation while the Russian side was represented by Vladimir Tarabrin, Head of the Department of New Challenges and Threats, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in the meeting held on November 12.

The Russian side recognized Pakistan’s sacrifices and commended Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism.

Both sides agreed that terrorism was a global phenomenon and its eradication requires coherent efforts from the international community.

It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in Islamabad.

