The only matriarchal society where women rule

Seven miles off the coast of Estonia, there is a little island named Kihnu where the rulers are all women. From making foods to fixing tractor engines, and making laws to performing church services, all are done by women. With its such odd beauty, this island functioned as one of the last matriarchal societies left in the world.

Its history led to 19th century when the male members of the island came out in search of food and fishing. They started to spend most of the time of year by fishing at sea. In their absence, the elder women came forward to lead the community and to protect and preserve their ancient traditions.

The only thing the women are not allowed to do is digging a grave. Yet, it is not a taboo.

The people of Kihinu love their homeland more than some other thing. The women think their kids are of primary importance because they are the people who have to save their culture, rituals, norms and traditions. But at the same time, they see hazards to sustain it in the same way; they say, most community members are shifting in search of a better life: as the fishing industry has changed now.

They need people to visit their place; thus it could generate income. However, they want tourists to visit merely for cultural purpose.

“We want cultural tourism; people who are really interested in our culture, our lifestyle, how we are living. If they’re interested, they’re welcome, but they must accept it.” Aav, a resident Khinu quoted.

Currently, there is only an ongoing police station in Kihnu, nor any bank neither hotel. Whoever visits there, he/she becomes the guest of the whole community.

Their opinion towards woman’s rights is additionally weird comparatively to the rest of the world. They believe that the sky is the limit. If something should be done, a lady on Kihnu has done it, and another lady will presumably do it again soon. Ladies are skilled. But no, men and women aren’t equal. Ladies have demonstrated they can do everything men can, however, men can’t do everything ladies can.