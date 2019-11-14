Pakistan and Australian players wear a black arm-band

Perth: Players of both Pakistan and Australia cricket teams donned black armbands to share a condolence with Naseem Shah, who lost his mother, three days ago.

Naseem Shah, a 16th-year-old emerging lethal bowler, who became sensational in the news, of being picked into the Test squad against Australia because he has been the 9th youngest player in Test history to do so, and the first 16 years old to play a Test on Australian soil. However, on the edge of his debut Test match, he went over unfortunate updates on his mom’s passing.

The spoke page of Australian cricket, Criket.com.au has made a tweet; expressing condolence with Shah and his family. “Heartfelt condolence to Nasim Shah and his family. Both sides are wearing black armbands today”

Subsequently, news crushed that he may come back to home, however in the wake of counseling with his family he stayed to be part of the team, because of the risks of voyaging and the requirement of time.

He was given leave from a three-day practice match.