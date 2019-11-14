Man with no kids of his own pays the debts of 400 Kids

Florida: A generous man named Andrew Levy made a difference in the lives of hundreds of children in Florida’s district Jupiter.

A real estate agent posted the issue on social media; numbers of 400 kids of 9 school in the district of Jupiter, are being stopped to avail launch, because of the nonpayment of their fee. Andrew came forward and gave a cheque of $944.34, which was enough to bring the overdue account to zero.

“Food is something that you shouldn’t have to think about,” Andrew said.

When he posted this on Facebook, about paying the debt of the children; many people asked him, how they would participate in this act of kindness. And every one of them showed eager to help such kids.

“These children that were in debt were going to either not eat or they would get just cheese sandwiches and I thought that’s crazy,” he said. “I thought you know something? If for a modest sum I could make that change, I’m gonna do it,” he said.

Andrew, is not going to stop here, he vowed, and he is committed to sustaining this auspicious work,

“Every quarter, I’m going to do either a GoFundMe page or a fundraising page that can raise money every quarter, so lunch debt never accumulates so that children never have to worry about a hot meal and parents never have to worry about paying the bill,” he said.

