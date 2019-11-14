Education Minister informs UNESCO about situation in Kashmir

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on November 13, said that about 1.5 million Kashmiri students are not able to attend schools since the illegal removal of Kashmir’s autonomy by India on 5th. He stated while delivering his country statement at the general policy debate of the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference held in Paris.

The minister stated that UNESCO’s objectives of universal respect for justice and rule of law and respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms was being violated by India. “Over eight million Kashmiris have been locked down under a curfew with no access to necessities of life or means of communication” read the statement.

Shafqat Mahmood requested UNESCO to use its authority, to persuade Indian government to lift restrictions and allow the fundamental rights of the people to be restored. He also pointed out that Kashmir still remains an internationally recognized disputed and stressed that UNESCO and the international community raise their voice for its fair resolution.

Regarding the Babri Mosque verdict, the minister also expressed disappointment at the Indian Supreme Court’s biased ruling. He said it was not in line with UNESCO’s values of religious freedom & protection of religious and cultural sites.