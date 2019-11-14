Next 24 hours critical for Nawaz’s health, doctors warn

According to media reports, doctors advised the Sharif family to move PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif abroad in 24 hours in view of his dire health, saying that if the departure is delayed, the life of the former prime minister might be at serious risks.

According to sources, doctors have said that it would be extremely dangerous to keep Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan in the current situation; the former Prime Minister has already lost weight, due to diabetes and other diseases, Nawaz Sharif’s immunity strength level becomes low.

According to doctors, If the former Prime Minister does not move abroad within 24 hours then we have to give further doses which results in other complications including heart attack.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rejected the permission granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of his health condition, to go abroad for medical treatment for four days.