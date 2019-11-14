Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to end Islamabad sit-in to expand the protest nationwide.

“We are ending our Islamabad sit-in here and will expand protests across the country according to our Plan B, announced JUI-F chief while also instructing the participants to come on streets and record a protest as Plan-B of the party.

The JUI-F under the command of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman held a meeting on November 13, where a future strategy was devised. Dubbed as Plan-B, the JUI-F will end Islamabad sit-in and block highways, roads.

Following Maulana’s lead, JUI-F workers blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway causing hundreds of vehicles to get caught up in a massive traffic jam. JUI-F workers also blocked Jamali Bypass in Jacobabad district of Sindh on November 13, immobilizing vehicular traffic gateway between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

“We have staged a sit-in on the call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and will continue it on his command,” said the JUI-F workers at the protest site.

The plan B also aims for shutter-down strikes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi to add more pressure on the government’s shoulders.