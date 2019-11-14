After the Indian Supreme Court verdict regarding the historic Babri Masjid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on November 13 briefed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resident ambassadors in Islamabad on the issue.

Briefly describing the events that lead to the verdict, Sohail Mahmood pointed out that the ruling failed to uphold the demands of justice, shredded the facade of secularism of India. He further elucidated the vulnerabilities and mistreatment of the minorities in India, particularly Muslims at the hands of a extremist “Hindutva” RSS ideology. Babri Masjid demolition has been on the agenda of the OIC since 1992, it has been addressed in numerous resolutions and declarations, including at the summit level.

Earlier on November 9, Dr. Mohammad Faisal had said that the decision had once again failed to uphold the demands of justice.

In a statement issued by the FO, Dr. Faisal said, “This decision has shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that minorities in India are no longer safe; they have to fear for their beliefs and for their places of worship.”

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed OIC resident Ambassadors in Islamabad today on Indian SC verdict on Babri Masjid. He said contrary to Indian claims of this being an “internal” matter, the Babri Masjid demolition has remained on agenda of the #OIC since 1992. @OIC_OCI pic.twitter.com/sahOQfAdvB — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 13, 2019

On 9 November, Indian Supreme Court gave the decision of Babri Masjid. A five-seat of judges composed; a Hindu Temple would be built there, as it was Ram’s Janmabhoomi, where Hindus accept the God was conceived. Also, a plot will be allotted for Muslims, as an alternative.

It is to recollect; the 16 century assembled masjid in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was being diminished to tidy by Hindu extremist, the RSS in 1992. Current Pm Modi stayed a hot part and the significant supporter of RSS’s hypothesis of “Akhand India”.

The primary decision on Babri Masjid originated from Allahabad High Court, on 30 September 2010, as per, 33% of the contested land was given to Muslims, furthermore, the other to Hindus. The assertion; the contested land was the origination of Rama according to the confidence and conviction of Hindus, was likewise written in the principal administering out of the case. Where Babri Masjid was built after the destruction of the temple.