Nawaz on ECL :Govt sticks to indemnity bond mantra

The federal cabinet’s subcommittee has finally decided to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment for four weeks however Sharif family will have to submit surety bond of 7 billion rupees.

“Nawaz Sharif will be allowed to go abroad for four weeks on one-time condition,” stated Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem in a press conference who presided over the sub-committee meeting on ECL. The subcommittee has also set condition that Nawaz Sharif or his brother Shehbaz Sharif should deposit Rs7 billion as indemnity bond.

Farogh said the interior ministry had received a request from PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif for the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL. Along with the application, a detailed medical report from Sharif Medical City hospital was also submitted. The report was cross-checked and verified by the Punjab medical board.

The report showed that Sharif has a blood disorder, while his platelet count was between 30,000 to 25,000 when it should have been around 150,000 or above. He had also suffered a stroke.

The minister said that three meetings were held on November 12 and the sub-committee had informed the cabinet that Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition is very serious. Besides the blood platelets issue, Nawaz suffers from numerous cardiac problems and has undergone six heart procedures in which seven stents were inserted.

Keeping Sharif’s deteriorating condition in view, the subcommittee has given him one-time permission to travel abroad but his name is not being permanently removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Farogh Naseem said final decision on subcommittee’s recommendation will be taken anytime by the federal cabinet today, after which, Sharif will be allowed to leave the country.