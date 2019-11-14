Buzdar orders taking immediate steps to improve traffic system

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review different proposals for improving the traffic system of the provincial metropolis.

ACS (Home) and Chief Traffic Officer presented various proposals for removing hurdles being faced by the citizens in their daily movement.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed to take immediate steps for improving the traffic system as people are facing difficulties due to disruption in the flow of traffic. In this regard, special attention should be paid on roads’ engineering, he added.

The chief minister gave the approval to recruit traffic wardens on approved 1,400 vacant posts. He also directed to start anti-encroachment campaign on roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The meeting decided to include articles about traffic laws in the educational syllabus and the chief minister asked the line department to compile the required syllabus.

He vowed to do everything for improving the traffic system adding that parallel parking system should be introduced at important roads of the metropolis as people face mental stress due to disruption in traffic. He asked the line departments to take required steps with close coordination adding that a comprehensive plan should be devised for smooth flow of traffic at entry and exit points and other roads of Lahore.

Usman Buzdar asked the line departments to submit final recommendations and directed the steering committee to submit its comprehensive report within 14 days. He impressed upon the line departments to take care of their responsibilities adding that strict action will be taken in case of negligence.

The chief minister said that effective traffic management will facilitate the people adding that the best traffic system is the identity of a civilized society. Therefore, steps should be taken to ease the movement of citizens and line departments should come up to the new challenges of traffic management resulting due to increase in population, he added.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that results will have to be given for improving the traffic system and added that matters pertaining to Lahore Parking Company will be personally examined by him.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, special assistant (transport) Javed Akhtar, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, Additional IG (Traffic), MD Lahore Parking Company, Commissioner and DC Lahore and others attended the meeting.