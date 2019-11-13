Govt decides to reopen 400 Hindu temples across Pakistan

SIALKOT: Pakistan’s federal government has decided to reopen Hindu temples across the country in phases, fulfilling the longstanding demand of the minority Hindus that their places of worship be restored to them.

PTI Spokesperson Ahmad Jawad said on Wednesday this is in line with the longstanding demand of the minority Hindus that their places of worship be restored to them.

The survey found there were 428 Hindu temples at the time of Partition and 408 of them were turned into toy stores, restaurants, government offices and schools after 1990.