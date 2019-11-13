Pakistan’s 313 products expected tax-free access in Chinese market

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood said on Wednesday, according to free trade agreement (FTA) with Beijing, it is expected to get tax-free access for its 313 products into the Chinese market from next month, the second phase of FTA will be operational by 1st December 2019.

The commerce adviser said this would help Pakistan come at par with the southeast Asian economies in the Chinese market, providing a huge opportunity of tariff relaxation to the manufacturers especially the garment sector to enhance their export volume with the growth potential of 20 times. “Government’s major economic agenda is to increase country’s exports, which would strengthen the economy by overcoming trade and current account deficits,” he said.

Dawood said after the World Fashion Convention in Pakistan the economy of the country would be more integrated into the global economy and this linkage would bring foreign investment into the country.