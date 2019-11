KABUL: At least seven people were killed and ten wounded on Wednesday, including four foreigners, when a minivan packed with explosives detonated during Kabul´s morning rush hour, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The spokesman said the target of the attack was not immediately clear and that an investigation was under way at the scene.

Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said that one of those killed was a 13-year-old child heading to school.