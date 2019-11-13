Burqa clad man indulged in shameful acts arrested by police in Pakistan

Burqa clad man was arrested in Hafizabad following a complaint launched by a woman who was visiting a park near her home decorated on eve of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi festival.

A woman named Saima Bibi reported in a police station, she was visiting a park decorated on Eve of Eid Milad Un Nabi with her family, but she was harassed by burqa-clad (woman). She doubted that the harasser is not a woman but a man as many other women also reported to her of being harassed at same point in the park.

Upon her complaint, police along with female staff raided the park and took the burqa-clad man into custody on the same spot in the corner. The female police staff checked him and found him a man.

Burqa clad man was arrested and police found 2 plastic balls which he was holding in his chest to concealed his identity and to look like a woman.

He was identified as Zeeshan Awan son of Maqbool Hussain Awan a resident of Bahawalpur muhalla, who under the guise of woman, entered the woman section of the Milad Festival to harass young girls and women by touching them.

Police filed FIR against him to carry on further investigation.

Earlier in August this year, a male student was caught red-handed inside the girls’ hostel of Multan’s Bahauddin Zakaria University by wearing a burqa.

Daniyal, entered the hostel with his female class fellow to enter her room but was arrested. The female student revealed Daniyal is her fiance and came to meet her and wanted to stay at her hostel room.

She provided him with female clothes and burqa to enter the hostel, however, authorities managed to catch him inside the premises after becoming suspicious.