Chemical attack on school in China injures 51 children, 3 teachers

According to the official state news agency, a 23-year-old man entered a kindergarten in Yunnan Province and sprayed a caustic chemical at students and teachers, which worsened the condition of 51 children and 3 teachers.

Rescue agencies began rescue operations and immediately transferred three teachers and 51 children to a nearby hospital.

An hour after the attack, the police detained a 23-year-old man, whose surname they gave as Kong. According to the authorities, he sprayed the chemical, called caustic soda, “as revenge on society.” According to the accused’s family, divorces between parents caused the young child to suffer from psychological confusion.

Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide, can be a colorless or white substance that appears in the form of flakes, pearls or granular form, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The substance can cause eye irritation, skin burns, and temporary hair loss.