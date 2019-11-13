Indian Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks two more favors from Pakistan

Indian Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeks favors from Pakistani PM Imran Khan for the opening of two More Gurdwaras for Indians.

After the historic inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for making the Sikh community’s dream come true.

According to the reports, Indian politician expressed his gratitude towards PM Imran and Indian PM Narendra Modi saying, “I thank PM Modi and PM Imran Khan for realizing the Sikh community’s dream of visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara.”

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at Sultanpur Lodhi: I thank PM Modi&Pak PM Imran Khan for making the Sikh community’s dream true of visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara. I hope this would be followed by more such gurdwaras like Panja Sahib&Nankana Sahib in Pak being opened to Indian devotees.

He hoped that this move would be followed by further opening of such Gurdwaras like Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to Indian devotees.

On Nov 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated historic Kartarpur Corridor which will facilitate the entry of the Sikh community to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal District.

The Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also described this initiative as a major beginning and expressed the confidence that it will lead to more such steps.