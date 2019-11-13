Government has achieved its economic targets: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the government had successfully achieved its targets for revenue, taxes, economic stability, industrialisation, export orientation strategy, foreign reserves, remittances, positive economic indicators and inflation.

The economic turnaround, she said, would help control the inflation and the people would be its ultimate beneficiary.

Addressing a press conference, she said the World Bank and the International Monitory Fund (IMF) were endorsing the government’s claims of economic stability as the stock market had been on upward trajectory for the last three weeks.

Dr Firdous said the adviser on finance informed the cabinet that the current account deficit had reduced by 36% and trade deficit by $8 billion.

The government policies had started yielding positive results, as evident from economic stability with narrowing fiscal deficits, she added.

The inflation rate, she said, was also expected to decline as the government would succeed in achieving all the growth targets.

The special assistant said the prime minister directed to expedite work on the projects related to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly the ML-1 (railway track).

Dr Firdous said for the first time in the country’s history, some 4,675 prisoners jailed in different countries had been released due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the prime minister showed his concern over a fake and misleading story published in a section of press regarding the inquiry commission established on the country debts. The media should not spread negative propaganda till the completion of inquiry by commission, which was expected to release its report within a month.