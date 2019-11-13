Fazl set to initiate his ‘Plan B’ today

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman prepared his followers for the next phase of the Azadi March by telling them to be ready for ‘Plan B’ set to commence on Wednesday (today).

In his latest speech from atop the container, the JUI-F leader said the people had rejected the PTI government. “They thought that the elections have been rigged and everyone will have to recognise this government,” he said.

“We said elections had been rigged and they said elections had been held in a transparent manner. Masses have accepted our version and rejected theirs,” he added. Fazl compared the latest sit-in to the PTI’s 2014 dharna, saying his was a much better gathering of disciplined people. He told the Azadi marchers to be prepared for ‘Plan B’. “You sitting here is Plan A. We will initiate a Plan B tomorrow which will happen simultaneously with Plan A,” he said.

Fazl urged people to come out from their homes and join the Azadi March so that it could get easier to send the government home.

“I want you to leave your homes and come out to the Azadi March,” he said. “Join our hands and become our support. It is difficult for this government to survive now.”

Fazl said he and his marchers were peaceful people. The JUI-F chief said that they were peaceful and political people who did not believe in taking the law into their own hands.

Fazl earlier approved a Plan B for the Azadi March. The JUI-F, as per sources privy to the matter, plans on blocking all main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It was also learnt that all the thoroughfares of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be closed as well by the Azadi March supporters.

In the meeting, the JUI-F chief was briefed on the plan by all four provincial chiefs of the party. Fazl expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in place for the plan.