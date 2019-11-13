Indian troops martyr two more youth in IHK

In Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), the occupation troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gund area of the district. Earlier, the troops had martyred two youth in Bandipore district, taking the toll to four in the past forty-eight hours.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their support to the Kashmir cause and sacrifices for the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Geelani appreciated the way PM Imran spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in favour of the Kashmiri people and against the Indian decision to illegally change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that India’s attempt to force this illegal decision on the people has seen a widespread curfew in the region.

Geelani maintained that the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people against the Indian occupation and tyranny has gone through many phases since 1947 and the years, 1988, 2008, 2010 and 2016, have remained as landmarks of the struggle. He said, it is the cumulative people’s resistance which has ensured that India has been unable to crush the freedom struggle.

“It is possible that this is my last communication to you, ill health and issues of old age may not allow me to address you again,” he wrote in the letter.

“All forms of communication, including phones and internet have been cut off. Thousands of people, including children, old men, teenagers, traders, lawyers, students and Hurriyat leadership and their relatives have been subjected to savage torture. The mass blinding of Kashmiri youth, which started in 2010 has also continued with hundreds more being injured by pellet guns in this phase of the struggle as well,” Geelani said.

He pointed out that molestation, sexual harassment and even sodomy have also continued to be used as state policy to subjugate people.

“Indian occupation forces are still molesting women after barging into their homes. Parents are being asked the ages of their young girls and the occupying forces are telling people that their intention is to dishonour Kashmiri Muslim women,” he added.

Geelani said, “Many people have been threatened that they will be thrown out of their homes and notices are being issued that peoples’ houses will be taken over. The APHC chairman also appealed to PM Imran to make an announcement of Pakistan’s withdrawal from all aspects of the Tashkent, Shimla and Lahore agreements as India has unilaterally brought these agreements to an end.

He has also urged the PM to re-designate the Line of Control as the Ceasefire Line since India has taken the situation back to the status as existed in 1947-48.

Geelani has pointed out that the Government of Pakistan should take all measures at the United Nations and with the international community to give the people of Jammu and Kashmir their promised right to self-determination.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to extend legal, moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir.

In his special message, the foreign minister said Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government had besieged the armless Kashmiri people from last hundred days. He said innocent Kashmiri children and women are being subjected to oppression by the Indian forces.

He said Kashmiris were unable to get access to the food and medicines owing to the continuous curfew in the held valley and shadows of death are hovering there.

He said, on one side, Pakistan is opening the corridor of love and, on the other, India is imposing restrictions over offering Friday and Eid prayers in occupied Kashmir. He said the Kashmiris were even not allowed to take out processions of Muharramul Haram and Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

Qureshi urged the international community and human rights organizations to play their due and proactive role to get the Kashmiri people rid of the Indian brutalities.