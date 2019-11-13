NAB files reference against Anwar Majeed

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi filed a reference against Khawaja Anwar Majeed and others in a case related to fake bank accounts scam, involving misappropriation of cane growers’ subsidy granted for the sugarcane crushing season 2014-15. As per the details, the owners of Sugar Mills are involved in “corruption and corrupt practices and misappropriation of Govt. Subsidy funds worth millions of rupee meant for sugar cane growers. The Govt. of Sindh through Cane Commissioner Sindh paid an amount of Rs.3.9 billion to different Sugar mills for onward payment to genuine sugar cane growers as subsidy on account of supply of sugar cane for the season 2014-15. The Investigation conducted regarding 8x Sugar Mills of the Omni Group, owned and controlled by Khawaja Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his four sons namely Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Khawaja Nimr Majeed, Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed and Khawaja Ali Kamal Majeed revealed that out of Rs 728.18 million subsidy granted to these 8x mills of Omni Group, an amount of Rs 346 million has been misappropriated by the said accused persons for their benefit and enjoyment in connivance with their senior employees by showing different low paid workers of their mills as fake sugarcane growers.