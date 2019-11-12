Merged Districts FATA host first ever 33rd National Games 2019

PESHAWAR: For the first time in the history of the sports in Pakistan, the merged districts of erstwhile Fata have hosted 33rd national games 2019 where players of different organizations are participating.

The Throw Ball competition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Aslam Mehmood Wazir in Jamrud Sports Complex where teams of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Khyber Pakthunkhwa competed.

It merits to mention here that 33rd National Games were underway in Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar aimed tight security arrangements by Peshawar Police. More than 10,000 athletes from 14 different units including Pakistan Army, PAF, Pakistan Navy, WAPDA, Pakistan Railways, HEC, GB, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are participating in the mega event.

Both male and female players of these regions have shown their playing skills and exhibited their talent received warms applause from the spectators.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the 33rd National Gams 2019 on Sunday at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar.

The National Games would highlight the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that produced tops players in different sports and have earned names for the country at the international level.