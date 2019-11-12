Federal Cabinet agrees to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday agreed to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), paving the way for him to seek medical treatment abroad.

The meeting, chaired by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar and Punjab Health Secretary Momin Agha. Head of the medical board which was examining Nawaz at Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Mahmood Ayaz, has also appeared before the committee.