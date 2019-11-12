ATC charges Khadim Rizvi, for violent protests

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday charged Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others in a case regarding violent protests instigated by the hardline religious party following a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi last year.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the charges brought against the religious-political leaders. Strict security arrangements had been made for the proceedings.

A total of 26 suspects — including Rizvi and TLP patron-in-chief Pir Afzal Qadri — were issued copies of the challan. Some of the suspects appeared in court today along with counsels Tahir Minhas and Nasir Minhas.