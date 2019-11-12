Poor internal wiring and faulty water motors – Silent killers

A recent statement by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority shone a bright spotlight on a previously unrealized and unaddressed silent killer that is present in nearly all buildings. Over 16 people including women and children have died in Karachi in just the last 3 months due to electrocution incidents inside their homes – a place assumed to be a safe haven. Poor internal wiring and water motors are behind many incidents however a large onus can also be placed on lack of care by inhabitants towards installing, maintaining and using electrical equipment.

In Lyari, Aslam aged 35 was electrocuted during some work. An exposed unattended kunda wire wrapped around a common household grill tragically extinguished the life of Suleman, a young boy in Teen Hatti with a promising future ahead of him. Another young child 8 years Arman Robin was electrocuted by a refrigerator in Hijrat Colony. A woman was electrocuted in Pirabad in Orangi area in August, while adjusting a television cable. Another woman, wife of Bakroz Khan was electrocuted inside her house in Manghopir while operating a water pumping motor in July. A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted in Soldier Bazaar area near Yasin Square.

Poorly wound or rewound water motors, often located outside houses in lanes, are another big cause of electrocutions. A 36 years old man, Adnan Usman died while switching on a water pump in his home near Juna Masjid, Lyari, in July this year. In Manghopir, 25-years old Saeed Khan died of electrocution while trying to move his motor pump. In the Metro Ville area of SITE, 40-years Abdullah was electrocuted while starting the pump.

Many of these incidents were catalyzed by the presence of water on the site either rainwater or overflowing gutter water. Thus, it may be assumed that such incidents can continue to occur if Karachi’s urban resilience continues to degrade at the present rate since standing water remains one of the city’s greatest challenges.

There have also been several incidents of internal wires of buildings short-circuiting and triggering fires which have resulted in tragedy. In March this year, a woman and her two children were killed when a fire engulfed their house located on Jamshed Road. The fire was extinguished by rescues officials and police said the fire was a result of a short-circuit. Earlier in the same month of March, two people died when they jumped from a burning building on Karachi’s University Road. Fire brigade officials said that the fire which engulfed five to six floors of the building erupted owing to a short circuit in an air conditioner on the fourth floor of the building and spread through electrical wires.

Despite the above documented cases there appears to be no definite call to action. A concerted effort by the state machinery is necessary to mitigate these unnecessary and tragic deaths. There should be a broad-based effort to educate people about electrical safety inside and outside their homes. The Electrical Inspectorate which operates under provincial government must strengthen its operations through rigorous surveys and periodic reviews. Building control authorities must be included in this effort. There needs to be a stronger check on the electrical equipment industry and certifications to ensure that the items sold / produced meet acceptable quality and safety standards. Similarly, negligence in bypassing these standards should be a punishable offence. The first step is recognizing these internal hazards and must be followed by stringent actions. Failure to do so makes all concerned guilty especially policymakers and civic bodies of involuntary manslaughter – defined as the unintentional death of another person due to reckless actions or negligence.