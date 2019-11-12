Man falls into lava tube while cutting trees in Hawaii

According to the reports, an elderly citizen disappeared four days ago in Hawaii, but his body has now been found on the natural routes of lava tubes. The body was badly mutilated, but the family identified the elderly with the cloth.

Hawaii Fire Department officials extracted the body of an elderly citizen from the lava tube, preliminary investigation revealed that the elderly citizen was cutting down the tree and probably fell into a ditch due to the foot slippery. The body was taken to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Lava tubes are natural underground channels that allow lava to pass beneath the surface of a lava flow, sometimes miles away from the site of the eruption. Massive caves are created underground after lava flows from lava tubes.