Afghanistan to exchange Taliban commanders for abducted professors

Afghanistan will be releasing two senior Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group in exchange for 2 professors who were kidnapped in 2016, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday (November 12).

The decision to free top militant commander Anas Haqqani and two other Taliban commanders in a prisoner swap, could shape the path for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The Haqqani network has in recent years carried large-scale terror attacks on civilians. It is believed to be based in some deserted mountains Pakistan and is part of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Taliban had abducted the Australian and American professors in August 2016 from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul. There was little news of their well-being and the families have been constantly urging the government to recover their family members.

“In order to pave the way for a face to face negotiations with the Taliban, the government has decided to free Taliban prisoners in exchange for two university professors,” Ghani said in a televised speech.

The prisoner exchange is happening at a crucial time, when efforts are being made to revamp and augment peace talks between the United States and the Taliban.