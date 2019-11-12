15 killed, several injured in head-on train collision in Bangladesh

At least 15 people were killed and more than 50 others injured early Tuesday (Nov 11) when two passenger trains collided head-on in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria district east of the capital, according to police and local media reports.

Until now, the officials have confirmed 15 deaths in the accident. “We are still doing recovery work,” local police chief Mohammad Anisur Rahman said. He said the death toll may rise as some passengers are still reportedly trapped under the affected coaches. “A committee has been formed to investigate the accident and we will be able to confirm the exact number of casualties and other damage after their report,” Rahman said.

The accident took place when a train mistakenly violated the signal while changing tracks at the station, private television channel, citing police. Train service between the capital Dhaka and two other important cities, Sylhet and Chottogram, has been suspended. Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their condolences over the deaths.