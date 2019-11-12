Bank Alfalah launches Premier Lounge in Sialkot

The Bank Alfalah held an exclusive event to celebrate the launch of Sialkot’s first ever Premier Lounge at the Tariq Road Branch. The attendees included major clients of Alfalah Premier, the elite of Sialkot’s business community and individuals from the senior management, according to a press release issued by the bank.

The event marked the launch and roll out of fifth full scale Premier Lounge, coupled with 20 sub lounges across the network. Bank Alfalah Premier is a priority banking platform that has been providing a world class banking experience to the high net worth clientele of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and now Sialkot. Bank Alfalah Premier offers the high net worth clientele with an unparalleled banking experience and high level of personalized services through dedicated relationship managers, a more rewarding in-branch experience, state of the art lounge network, a wide array of product suite, top notch alliances, along with unique lifestyle experiences that are tailored to client needs.