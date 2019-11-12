Contempt case: IHC asks Ghulam Sarwar, Firdous to appear on 14th

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a contempt of court notice to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan for comments he had passed during a TV show, with the court ordering him to appear before it on November 14.

During the hearing, the petitioner argued that the government denies that it has struck a deal with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while the ministers say that there has been a ‘deal’. He claimed that with this statement, the minister has tried to ‘influence’ the court.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was in the court for her own contempt case, was asked why the aviation minister had made such a statement. To this, she replied that if the minister did utter the remarks being attributed to him, then it will be brought to the prime minister’s notice.

Following the hearing, the court issued a contempt of court notice to Sarwar and issued orders to bring the programme’s script in which the minister had passed the remarks.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous submitted an unconditional apology before the Islamabad High Court in the contempt of court case. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her written apology, stated that she holds the court in highest esteem and that in her press conference statement, she did not, at all, intend to prejudice the pendency of proceedings before the court which may affect the right of a fair trial of a litigant. She argued the press conference was not specifically focused on the medical bail judgment and the comment was issued in response to a targeted question by a journalist. She said that her remarks were not aimed at undermining the authority of the bench.

Dr Firdous said that she never intended to give the impression that the court had extended special dispensation to Nawaz Sharif. She said she cannot even think of doing anything which may cause any inconvenience or lend to commit contempt of court.

Chief Justice Minallah inquired how a federal minister can say such a thing, in response to which Awan said the reality is not what is being presented in the court. Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned till November 14.

The bench also decided to club the petition against Sarwar Khan with contempt proceedings against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.