Pakistan is world snooker champion

The news did not flash too long in the headlines but the fact is Pakistan is the world snooker champion, thanks to the brilliance of Faisalabad-born master Muhammad Asif. He brought the IBSF World Snooker Championship to Karachi on Monday from Antalya, the scenic beach city of Turkey. Though he dedicated his victory to all of Pakistan, the second seed player was not accorded the welcome he deserved. With the hard-won trophy in his hands, he was greeted at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport only by representatives of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation. “I urge the government to support us so that players are encouraged, and I am hopeful that the government of Imran Khan will support snooker,” he told reporters. Besides Asif, Ng On Yee from Hong Kong and Suckakree Poomjang of Thailand have won the World Snooker Championship 2019 in their respective categories of Women and Masters categories.

Every match in the cup was a real struggle, which Asif eventually won. The final of the trophy, played on Saturday, was a sight to see. The nerve-testing match with unseeded Jefrey Roda, of Philippines, was enthralling. This is not the first time Asif has made the country proud. After seven years, the cueist lifted the cup for the second time, becoming the fifth player to win the world snooker title twice since its inception in 1963.

Heroes like Asif are role models who, despite getting few opportunities, kept pursuing their goals. Our government and the public all are cricket crazy. Most resources and media coverage is devoted to the game, which has been making the bad kind of headlines in recent times. This everything-for-cricket policy has devoured the playing field for other games like hockey, football, squash, and athletics. Similarly, sports hardly get their due regard at school and college levels. The prevailing discrimination between men and women players is glaring as women players are not treated on par. Despite all such odds, players like Asif win glories for the country. Congratulations, champion, for the great win. *