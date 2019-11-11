Danger to Nawaz Sharif’s health increasing as time progresses: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that danger to Nawaz Sharif’s health is increasing due to a delay in his travel abroad for treatment, his party has said, as the ailing former Pakistan prime minister awaits the removal of his name from the no fly-list.

The PML-N supremo was expected to leave on Sunday but due to his deteriorating health condition, and the delay in removal of his name from the Exit Control List, the flight ticket could not be confirmed.

According to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Nawaz Sharif was administered a high-dose of steroids to improve his platelet count and enable him for air travel, however his name has still not been taken off from the ECL.

The provincial minister of health too endorsed the notion in a press conference yesterday, she added.