Nawaz Sharif,s name removed from ECL only on NAB and medical report’s suggestion: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the prime minister on information said, the decision regarding the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL would be taken on the recommendation of the medical board and NAB: not on any private medical order’s.

“The recommendations attached to the application filed are made by a medical board of Sharif Medical City. The government does not take decisions in light of directions from a private medical board, it was important to take the opinion of the government’s medical board.”

Awan said, due to the weekend, the case remained unsolved. Hopefully, a review committee in the ministry of law would forward it to the cabinet; once they will hear the opinions of both NAB and the medical body, about Nawaz Sharif’s health. She briefed media after her hearing on Islamabad High Court in her contemptuous press conference.

As per today (Monday), the veteran was scheduled to fly to London for treatment via Qatar Airways’s commercial flight QR-629 from Lahore, besides President PMLN, Shehbaz Sharif, and his personal physician Dr. Adnan. The Sharif family has already made all the arrangements at a London hospital for advanced treatment of Nawaz’s multiple medical complications.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Sharif for eight weeks and suspended his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. He also obtained bail in the Chaudhry sugar mills case, in which he is a suspect, from the Lahore High Court.