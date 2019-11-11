MQM’s target killer Qamar Teddy killed in South Africa

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) affiliated target killer Qamar Tedy has been killed in firing incident in South Africa on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to the sources, Tedy, one of the close aides of MQM-London chief was the mastermind in terrorist activities in Karachi, has been shot dead in South Africa.

More than 20 cases were registered against Tedy in Karachi. Tedy was a fugitive who was on the run for years and living in South Africa. The sources also said that Tedy was hit with 4 to 5 bullets by the unidentified armed attack in South Africa.

The killed member of the MQM-London had been declared fugitive and he was at large for years and living in South Africa.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Farooq was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the cause of death as being head trauma and stab wounds to the neck. The suspects fled the scene leaving behind a 14 cm (5 in) knife and a house brick used to commit the crime.