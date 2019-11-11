KP Doctors call off their strike after successful talks with CM

The Doctors community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called off their strike after successful talks with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government has constituted a committee to redress the reservations of doctors in the province.

He said the problems faced by the health workers would also be resolved on the recommendations of the committee.

Mahmood Khan asked the health authorities to support the government for the provision of better health facilities and work with missionary zeal.