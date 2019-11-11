Liverpool gains a lead on Manchester City

Liverpool took a massive leap towards their first league title in 30 years by defeating the defending champions Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield yesterday (November 10), gaining a eight-point putting them on top.

“I would like to talk about our performance. It was one of my proudest performances as (Man City) manager.” said Manchester City manager despite their defeat.

Man City´s defensive deficiencies have been publicized without Aymeric Laporte, who was injured so this season and they crumbled as Liverpool scored with their first two attacks of the game. The first 13 minutes were quite eventful. Two goals scored by from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah respectively, gave the European champions a head start before Sadio Mane´s diving header in the second half secured the Victory.

“It´s nine points but there is a long way to go, It´s not important. Who wants to be first in early November? It´s important to be top in May.” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.